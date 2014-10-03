Battle for control of Brazil's Usiminas seen as Ternium ups stake

A worker carries steel rebars during the reconstruction of the National Stadium in Brasilia January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - One week after the chief executive of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas was ousted in a boardroom battle, the agreement by Ternium to increase its stake in Usiminas is seen by some analysts as a declaration of war.

Even though the purchase of another $250 million in stock will make Ternium the biggest shareholder in Usiminas, with about 38 percent of voting shares, Japanese rival Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp still has a bigger stake in what really matters - the controlling group.

The votes attached to the new stake bought by Ternium, which is part of Italo-Argentine conglomerate Techint, must copy the decision of the controlling group.

The new shares may do little but look important on paper, unless Ternium pushes to break the controlling pact, which is valid through to 2031.

There is evidence Ternium is already doing just that, but analysts warn such a process would involve a long legal battle unlikely to leave anyone better off.

“The timing of this deal clearly raises the possibility that Techint is positioning for a break-up in the control agreement,” Alexander Hacking, analyst at Citi, said in a note to clients headlined “A declaration of war?”

“Splitting the control group would precipitate a multi-year legal battle unless both parties agree, in our view,” the note said.

Preferred shares of Usiminas, which is formally known as Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA and is Brazil’s largest flat steel producer, surged almost 6 percent to 6.81 reais on Friday, following Ternium’s announcement late Thursday on the expansion of its stake.

A spokesman for Nippon Steel, the world’s second largest steelmaker, told Reuters that Ternium’s move would not diminish its influence. “Ternium’s purchase of the shares outside of the Usiminas controlling bloc would not affect our right in Usiminas management,” the spokesman said.

CEO OUSTING

Evidence of the tussle between the two largest shareholders in Usiminas emerged last week when the Brazilian steelmaker shocked the market by announcing its board had voted to oust Chief Executive Julian Eguren.

The board had been split five-to-five with the deciding vote made by the chairman, a representative of Nippon Steel.

Eguren, who had previously headed up Ternium’s South American operations, was widely seen to have helped turn Usiminas around, with cash flow doubling in the two years he ran the company.

Another spokesman for Nippon Steel said Eguren, and two other executives, had been dismissed due to “inappropriate receipts of money,” the same reason given in minutes from the meeting released by Usiminas.

A source familiar with Ternium’s position on the matter said that Nippon is using a minor accounting error to wrest back control of the group.

Ternium is also taking the issue to court, arguing the hiring and firing of Usiminas’ CEO should have been done via consensus and the chairman should not have had the deciding vote in a tie.

The deteriorating relationship between Nippon Steel and Ternium has also raised concerns about the companies’ Mexican joint venture, Tenigal. Nippon said the project was not affected, saying, “Our sound relation with Ternium will remain unchanged.”