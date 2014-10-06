Battle for control of Brazil's Usiminas seen as Ternium ups stake

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - One week after the chief executive of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas was ousted in a boardroom battle, the decision by Ternium SA to boost its stake in Usiminas is seen by some analysts as a declaration of war.

Even though the purchase of another $250 million in stock will make Ternium the biggest shareholder in Usiminas, with about 38 percent of voting shares, Japanese rival Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp still has a bigger stake in what really matters - the controlling group.

The votes attached to the new stake bought by Ternium, which is part of Italo-Argentine conglomerate Techint Group, must copy the decision of the controlling group.

Ternium feels aggrieved that Julian Eguren, who had been a senior Ternium executive for years, was pushed out as chief executive of Usiminas after the board’s chairman, Paulo Penido, who is the Nippon representative, cast the deciding vote. The stock purchase shows that Ternium is not backing down and will stand by its investment, according to a banker with knowledge of the company’s view.

But the newly acquired shares will serve little purpose beyond looking important on paper unless Ternium can change the terms of the controlling pact on grounds that Nippon Steel breached them first. The pact is valid until November 2031.

There is evidence Ternium is already doing just that, but analysts warn such a process would involve a long legal battle unlikely to leave anyone better off.

“The timing of this deal clearly raises the possibility that Techint is positioning for a break-up in the control agreement,” Alexander Hacking, analyst at Citigroup, said in a note to clients headlined “A declaration of war?”

“Splitting the control group would precipitate a multi-year legal battle unless both parties agree, in our view,” the note said.

A spokesman for Nippon Steel, the world’s second largest steelmaker, told Reuters that Ternium’s move would not diminish its influence.

Preferred shares of Usiminas, which is formally known as Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA and is Brazil’s largest flat steel producer, surged almost 6 percent to 6.81 reais on Friday, following Ternium’s announcement late Thursday on the expansion of its stake.

CEO OUSTING

The ousting of Eguren shocked the market last Friday and sent Usiminas shares down 4 percent. The board had been split five-to-five before Penido broke the deadlock.

Eguren, previously head of Ternium’s South American operations, was widely seen to have helped turn Usiminas around, with cash flow doubling in the two years he ran the company.

Another spokesman for Nippon Steel said Eguren and two other executives had been dismissed due to “inappropriate receipts of money,” the same reason given in minutes from the meeting released by Usiminas.

But two sources familiar with Ternium’s position said that Nippon used a minor accounting error to wrest back control of the group. The first of the two sources said that Nippon had previously signed off on the accounts now in question.

According to the same source, Nippon’s move to oust Eguren came after Ternium blocked an attempt by the Japanese company to introduce a rotating presidency into Usiminas. Ternium opposed such a move on the grounds that it would destabilize the company and get in the way of long-term planning, the source said.

Nippon Steel was not immediately available for comment on the subject of the rotating presidency.

Ternium is also taking the issue to court, arguing the hiring and firing of Usiminas’ CEO should have been done via consensus and the chairman should not have had the deciding vote in a tie.

The deteriorating relationship between Nippon Steel and Ternium has also raised concerns about the companies’ Mexican joint venture, Tenigal. Nippon said the project was not affected, saying, “Our sound relation with Ternium will remain unchanged.”