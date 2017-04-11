FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
USITC to probe alleged patent infringement on intravascular parts
#Big Story 10
April 11, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 4 months ago

USITC to probe alleged patent infringement on intravascular parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has voted to investigate complaints that Yangzhou WeiDeLi Trade Co Ltd of China violated patents on intravascular medical components held by Moog Inc and other U.S. companies.

The investigation is based on complaints lodged by Curlin Medical Inc and Moog Inc, both of East Aurora, New York, and ZEVEX Inc of Salt Lake City, the USITC said in a statement. Yangzhou WeiDeLi Trade Co Ltd of Yangzhou, China, was named as the respondent.

Reporting by David Alexander

