6 months ago
Comcast to buy remaining 49 percent stake in Universal Studios Japan
#Deals
February 28, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 6 months ago

Comcast to buy remaining 49 percent stake in Universal Studios Japan

Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

A woman walks past the NBC logo and Comcast displayed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 23, 2015.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.

The deal values the Japanese theme park operator at 840 billion yen ($7.5 billion), including the assumption of net debt.

Comcast is buying USJ from Goldman Sachs (GS.N), private equity firm MBK and other owners.

Elsewhere in Asia, the company is building a theme park in Beijing and licenses one in Singapore.

Universal Studios Japan opened in 2001 as a Japanese company with a license from NBCUniversal. Comcast bought a 51 percent stake in 2015.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of April 2017.

Comcast shares fell 0.4 percent to $37.36 in morning trading on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and W Simon

