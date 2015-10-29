FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Mint suspends coin exchange program for six months
October 29, 2015 / 5:15 PM / in 2 years

U.S. Mint suspends coin exchange program for six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint is suspending a coin exchange program for six months due to the possibility of “unlawful activity,” a Federal Register notice said on Thursday.

The U.S. Mint will assess the program’s security and develop additional safeguards during this time, the notice stated.

The program allows people and businesses to exchange bent and partial-circulating coins for reimbursement.

The program buys mutilated U.S. coins, such as nickels, dimes and quarters.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

