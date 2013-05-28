U.S. Mint resumes sales of small American Eagle gold coins

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint said on Tuesday it is resuming sales of its small American Eagle gold bullion coins, a month after the price of the precious metal plunged to two-year lows, triggering soaring demand for the coins and depleting the government inventory.

The Mint is also lifting allocations - essentially purchase limits for its authorized coin dealers - on the America the Beautiful five-ounce silver coins, effective Tuesday.

The moves by the U.S. Mint, one of the world’s largest gold and silver coin producers, are a further sign that a coin-buying frenzy has started to fade after investors took advantage of bargain prices following gold’s historic two-day sell-off in mid-April.

The prices of gold and silver, however, hovered around their lowest levels in more than two years as funds continued to exit precious metals as a better economic outlook and no signs of inflation lessened their safe-haven appeal.

A U.S. Mint spokesman told Reuters the government agency continued to limit purchases of the American Eagle silver coins, a policy in place since January following a brief suspension earlier this year.

In a memo to its dealers, the Mint said it is accepting orders for its American Eagle one-tenth-ounce gold bullion coins, saying it has produced sufficient quantities of them.

On April 23, the Mint said it was suspending sales of its small gold bullion coins, the first time it stopped selling any gold product since November 2009, as surging demand depleted the government’s inventory.