Oil profits drive fast-growing Pioneer, Continental

(Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) and Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N), two quickly growing U.S. exploration and production companies, returned to profitability in the first quarter with help from their aggressive plans and high oil prices.

Continental’s earnings fell short of expectations, but the company, a major player in North Dakota’s Bakken shale, also announced plans to increase spending dramatically to expand production by as much as 50 percent this year.

Pioneer shares, which have nearly doubled in value since October, rose 0.8 percent in after-hours trading to $113.55. Continental shares, which have also doubled since October, were not trading late on Wednesday when it reported results.

Both are now worth more by market capitalization than Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), a company that has been under pressure due to its CEO’s financial dealings and the steady drop in natural gas prices.

Pioneer reported a net profit of $214.6 million, or $1.68 cents per share, which was down from $348.6 million, or $2.96 per share, a year before -- but excluding a $415 million gain on the sale of its Tunisian operations, Pioneer lost money in the year-ago quarter.

Before one-time items, it earned $1.23 per share in the latest quarter, or 2 cents above the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pioneer’s first-quarter production was 147,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (bpd), up 7 percent from the fourth quarter. The company said it is still targeting year-over-year production growth of 23 percent to 27 percent in 2012.

Continental made a profit of $69.1 million, or 38 cents per share for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $137.2 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, it earned 76 cents a share and analysts, on average, had expected 85 cents.

Higher operating costs cut into first-quarter earnings as Continental increased production by 66 percent over last year to 85,526 bpd, 70 percent of its oil. The output total kept growing to 91,000 bpd this month, Continental said.

The Oklahoma City-based company now expects production growth of 47 percent to 50 percent in 2012, on increased capital spending of $2.3 billion.

Continental had already raised its outlook for 2012 production growth to 37 percent to 40 percent in February, from 26 percent to 28 percent it forecast earlier. It had also budgeted capital expenditures of about $1.75 billion for the year.