U.S. Steel's locked-out Canadian workers vote to accept contract

(Reuters) - Workers locked out at U.S. Steel Corp’s (X.N) Lake Erie works in Canada have voted to accept a contract offer, according to results posted on their union’s website late on Friday.

The union said 79 percent of its members participated in the vote, and 57 percent voted to accept the deal.

The lockout, which started on April 28 and affected about 1,000 workers, shut down raw steel production at the Ontario mill, weighing on U.S. Steel’s financial results.

Lake Erie has the capacity to produce as much of 2.6 million tons of raw steel each year, and the integrated mill accounted for about 10 percent of U.S. Steel’s raw steel output in 2012.

The lockout is the third at a former Stelco facility since U.S. Steel acquired the Canadian company in 2007.