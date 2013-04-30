FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Steel reports loss, sales drop
April 30, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Steel reports loss, sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United States Steel Corp (X.N) reported a first quarter loss on Tuesday, compared with a year-earlier adjusted profit, and its sales dropped more than 10 percent.

Net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $73 million, or 51 cents a share, from $219 million, or $1.52 a share, a year earlier. Net sales fell to $4.60 billion from $5.17 billion.

Excluding a charge related to the repurchase of some of the company’s convertible notes and other items, U.S. Steel reported a loss of $51 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with adjusted earnings of $110 million, or 67 cents a share.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman

