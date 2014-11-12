FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA's U.S. Trust hires a dozen advisers in October
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 12, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

BofA's U.S. Trust hires a dozen advisers in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Trust, Bank of America’s private wealth management arm for high net worth clients, said on Wednesday it hired 9 new advisers from outside of the firm as well as three more from within Bank of America during the month of October.

The advisers were hired away from, among others, U.S. Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities and PNC Wealth Management.

Coupled with the 26 new adviser hires U.S. Trust announced in mid-October, the group has hired close to 40 advisers since August.

U.S. Trust does not disclose assets under management or annual revenue production for the new hires. However, the firm traditionally works with clients who invest $1 million or more in assets.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.