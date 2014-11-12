BofA's U.S. Trust hires a dozen advisers in October

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Trust, Bank of America’s private wealth management arm for high net worth clients, said on Wednesday it hired 9 new advisers from outside of the firm as well as three more from within Bank of America during the month of October.

The advisers were hired away from, among others, U.S. Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities and PNC Wealth Management.

Coupled with the 26 new adviser hires U.S. Trust announced in mid-October, the group has hired close to 40 advisers since August.

U.S. Trust does not disclose assets under management or annual revenue production for the new hires. However, the firm traditionally works with clients who invest $1 million or more in assets.