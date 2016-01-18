FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah police officer shot dead, another wounded during foot chase
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 18, 2016 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

Utah police officer shot dead, another wounded during foot chase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A police officer was shot dead and another was wounded on Sunday by a suspect during a foot chase after a car crash outside of Salt Lake City, police said.

Officer Doug Barney died after he was shot once and fellow officer Jon Richey was expected to survive after he was shot three times in Holladay, Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake Sheriff Jim Winder said at a news conference.

Barney and Richey were among the police officers who chased on foot a man and woman after they fled the scene of a car crash at about 10 a.m. local time in the southeast suburb of Salt Lake City.

The man suspect Corey Lee Henderson shot Barney in the head, killing him, during the pursuit, according to Winder.

Henderson was shot and killed when he later exchanged gun fire with Richey who was shot three times. Richey was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition, Winder said.

Henderson had a criminal record, according to Winder. The woman was taken into custody, he said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.