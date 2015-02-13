FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil spill reported in South Salt Lake in Utah: local media
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 13, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Oil spill reported in South Salt Lake in Utah: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An oil spill occurred in the South Salt Lake in Utah on Friday, according to a report by local media website The Salt Lake Tribune.

The oil appeared to have leaked into the creek from a storm drain somewhere above 700 East and was reported as far away as 200 East, it said.

The leak did not appear to be large and was not thought to be big enough to warrant public health concern, the report quoted Unified Fire Battalion Chief Brian Anderton as saying.

Source: (bit.ly/1ElPc1q)

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.