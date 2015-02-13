Oil spill reported in South Salt Lake in Utah: local media

(Reuters) - An oil spill occurred in the South Salt Lake in Utah on Friday, according to a report by local media website The Salt Lake Tribune.

The oil appeared to have leaked into the creek from a storm drain somewhere above 700 East and was reported as far away as 200 East, it said.

The leak did not appear to be large and was not thought to be big enough to warrant public health concern, the report quoted Unified Fire Battalion Chief Brian Anderton as saying.

Source: (bit.ly/1ElPc1q)