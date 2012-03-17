FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah governor vetoes bill to curb sex education in schools
March 17, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 6 years

Utah governor vetoes bill to curb sex education in schools

Bob Bernick

2 Min Read

Utah Governor Gary Herbert talks to the media about the shooting death of a police officer and the shooting of five other officers during a drug raid, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah January 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday vetoed a controversial bill banning public schools from teaching contraception as a way of preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

The bill, which also sought to bar instruction on homosexuality or other aspects of human sexuality other than the teaching of abstinence, would have been the first of its kind in the nation if it had become law.

It had previously cleared Utah’s Republican-controlled House and Senate, and Herbert was widely expected to sign it.

In vetoing the measure, dubbed HB 363, Herbert said that as a parent and grandparent he considered proper sex education in public schools an important component to the moral education youngsters receive at home.

“If HB 363 were to become law, parents would no longer have the option the overwhelming majority is currently choosing for their children. I am unwilling to conclude that the state knows better than Utah’s parents as to what is best for their children,” he said.

“In order for parents to take on more responsibility, they need more information, more involvement, and more choice—not less. I cannot sign a bill that deprives parents of their choice,” he added.

Supporters of the bill argued that sex education was best left up to parents.

Editing by Tim Gaynor

