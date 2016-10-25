A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded by a classmate during an argument outside a middle school in Sandy, Utah, on Tuesday, local media reported.

The injured boy was taken to a hospital for treatment, where his condition was not immediately known, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The boy who fired the shot near Union Middle School was taken into custody, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports with authorities in Sandy, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

The Canyons School District said on its Facebook page that the middle school was placed on lockdown at the request of police, following reports of shots fired nearby.

"We understand that police have apprehended the subject and that students are safe," the district said. The lockdown was lifted later in the afternoon.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)