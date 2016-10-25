New Jersey boys survive 100-foot fall with suicidal father
NEW YORK Two young boys survived a 100-foot (30-meter) fall after their father leaped off a New Jersey bridge with them in his arms, police said on Tuesday.
A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded by a classmate during an argument outside a middle school in Sandy, Utah, on Tuesday, local media reported.
The injured boy was taken to a hospital for treatment, where his condition was not immediately known, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The boy who fired the shot near Union Middle School was taken into custody, the newspaper said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports with authorities in Sandy, a suburb of Salt Lake City.
The Canyons School District said on its Facebook page that the middle school was placed on lockdown at the request of police, following reports of shots fired nearby.
"We understand that police have apprehended the subject and that students are safe," the district said. The lockdown was lifted later in the afternoon.
NEW YORK Six out of seven handguns connected to recent crimes in New York state were brought in from elsewhere, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday in a report on suspected gun trafficking along the U.S. East Coast.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates through his foundation has donated $210 million to an initiative based at the University of Washington in Seattle aimed at improving people's health around the world, university officials said on Tuesday.