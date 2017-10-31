One dead at University of Utah shooting, police search for suspect

(Reuters) - One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah where students were told to shelter in place after a report of shots fired near the campus on Monday, police said.

The university said on Twitter at about 9 p.m. local time that shots were fired at Red Butte Canyon, a research area on the east side of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One person was killed, Salt Lake City Police Department said on Twitter.

Authorities were searching for a male suspect identified as Austin Boutain, 24, who was “considered armed and dangerous,” the department said.

Commuter train services were suspended near the school, local media reported.