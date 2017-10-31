University of Utah tells students to take shelter after shots reported

(Reuters) - The University of Utah told students to shelter in place after a report of shots fired near the campus on Monday.
The university said on Twitter at about 9 p.m. local time that shots were fired at Red Butte Canyon, a research area on the east side of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Police were searching for a suspect and a commuter trains service was suspended near the school, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
