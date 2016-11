At least five students were stabbed at a Utah high school on Tuesday and a 16-year-old male suspect was in custody, police said.

Mountain View High School in Orem, Utah, was briefly placed on lockdown. The incident occurred early in the school day, the Orem Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Police did not release additional details about the stabbing, the severity of injuries or circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Police said students would be released to their parents later in the morning.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)