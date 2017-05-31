Pratt gets two FAA certifications for geared turbofan jet engines

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney said on Wednesday it had received certifications from the U.S. aviation regulator for its geared turbofan engine on two new aircraft, the Embraer E-Jet E2 and the Mitsubishi Regional Jet.

The certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration clear the way for next steps in bringing the new aircraft by Embraer SA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd into service. Pratt is the aircraft-engine unit of United Technologies Corp.