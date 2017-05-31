FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Pratt gets two FAA certifications for geared turbofan jet engines
#Big Story 10
May 31, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 3 months ago

Pratt gets two FAA certifications for geared turbofan jet engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney said on Wednesday it had received certifications from the U.S. aviation regulator for its geared turbofan engine on two new aircraft, the Embraer E-Jet E2 and the Mitsubishi Regional Jet.

The certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration clear the way for next steps in bringing the new aircraft by Embraer SA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd into service. Pratt is the aircraft-engine unit of United Technologies Corp.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

