United Technologies aerospace says 'we're ready for an acquisition'
March 10, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

United Technologies aerospace says 'we're ready for an acquisition'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) said on Thursday that its aerospace parts business is open to making a large acquisition as well as smaller deals that fill in its product lines.

“We’re ready for an acquisition,” Dave Gitlin, president of UTC Aerospace Systems, said at an investor conference.

Asked if the company would limit its activity to small deals or would look at a multibillion-dollar acquisition, Gitlin said: “We’re going to be opportunistic on both.”

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

