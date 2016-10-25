The ticker symbol for United Technologies is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its Pratt & Whitney and aerospace systems divisions.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.48 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.36 billion a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.74 per share from $1.61.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.76 per share.

Revenue rose to $14.35 billion from $13.79 billion.

