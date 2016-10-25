Merck quarterly revenue beats, raises full-year forecast
Merck & Co Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven primarily by higher demand for its new cancer drug Keytruda and raised its full-year forecast.
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its Pratt & Whitney and aerospace systems divisions.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.48 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.36 billion a year earlier.
Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.74 per share from $1.61.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.76 per share.
Revenue rose to $14.35 billion from $13.79 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Merck & Co Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven primarily by higher demand for its new cancer drug Keytruda and raised its full-year forecast.
Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc reported a 22.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, as demand for its running and basketball shoes and accessories grew.
Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its cost-cutting measures paid off ahead of its merger with Dow Chemical Co .