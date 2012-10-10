FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alabama Power buys wind power from U.S. Midwest wind farms
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 10, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Alabama Power buys wind power from U.S. Midwest wind farms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alabama Power agreed to buy wind power from a second TradeWind Energy LLC wind farm to be constructed in the U.S. Midwest.

Alabama Power, a unit of Georgia-based power company Southern Co (SO.N), and independent Kansas-based wind developer TradeWind said in a release on Wednesday that the companies entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement for 202 MW from the Buffalo Dunes wind farm in Kansas.

The $300 million Buffalo Dunes wind farm was expected to enter service in December 2013. The project was expected to create an estimated 150 jobs during construction and employ some 15 full-time workers once operational, according to the release.

TradeWind said on its website the Buffalo Dunes wind farm would be 200 to 405 MW when completed.

Earlier this month, Alabama Power said the Buffalo Dunes purchase mirrored an agreement to buy 202 MW of power from TradeWind’s 235-MW Chisholm View wind farm in Oklahoma, which was expected to enter service in December 2012.

On its website, TradeWind said the Chisholm View wind farm consists of 140 General Electric Co (GE.N) 1.6-MW turbines.

Alabama Power serves more than 1.4 million customers in the southern two-thirds of the state.

Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.