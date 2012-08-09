Con Edison cuts voltage in many Manhattan areas

(Reuters) - New York power company Consolidated Edison said Thursday it reduced voltage by 5 percent in several neighborhoods of Manhattan due to problems on electrical equipment.

The neighborhoods affected by the reduction in voltage include the communities of Greenwich Village, Noho and Soho, the company said in a statement.

The voltage reduction was done as a precaution to protect equipment and maintain service as company crews work to repair the problems, the company said.

Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but incandescent lights, for example, glow dimmer, hot water heaters take longer to heat water and some motors run slower.