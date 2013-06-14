Almost 500,000 without power in U.S. Mid-Atlantic

(Reuters) - Almost half a million homes and businesses, mostly in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic states, were still without power early Friday following a series of severe storms on Thursday, according to local power companies.

Duke Energy Corp, the biggest power company in the United States, was the hardest hit with more than 240,000 customers still out in the Carolinas.

Late Thursday, Duke said more than 350,000 customers, mostly in North Carolina, were without power.

Duke warned those in the hardest hit areas to prepare for a ‘multi-day’ outage.