ERCOT says power shortages may dim Texas future
#U.S.
May 22, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

ERCOT says power shortages may dim Texas future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), power grid operator for most of Texas, said Tuesday it foresees potential electricity shortages within the coming decade as electric use continues to hit new records.

“To ensure future electric reliability in the ERCOT region, we need to take immediate steps to address this issue —- on both the supply side and the demand side of the resource adequacy equation,” ERCOT CEO Trip Doggett said in a statement.

Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

