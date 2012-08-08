FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire hits KCP&L Missouri Iatan coal power plant
#Business News
August 8, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Fire hits KCP&L Missouri Iatan coal power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire and explosion hit Kansas City Power and Light’s Iatan coal-fired power plant in Platte County, Missouri, on Wednesday morning, according to local emergency officials and local media.

Fire officials confirmed they were at the plant, one of the largest in the state. KCP&L, a unit of Missouri power company Great Plains Energy Inc, did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

The Kansas City Star’s website reported that heavy fire hit the first, second and third floors of the plant following an explosion, but all employees had been accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.

The plant’s Iatan 1 unit has a 705-megawatt capacity and Iatan 2 has a capacity of 850-MW, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Reporting By Scott DiSavino and Eileen Houlihan in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
