Fire hits KCP&L Missouri Iatan coal power plant

(Reuters) - A fire and explosion hit Kansas City Power and Light’s Iatan coal-fired power plant in Platte County, Missouri, on Wednesday morning, according to local emergency officials and local media.

Fire officials confirmed they were at the plant, one of the largest in the state. KCP&L, a unit of Missouri power company Great Plains Energy Inc, did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

The Kansas City Star’s website reported that heavy fire hit the first, second and third floors of the plant following an explosion, but all employees had been accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.

The plant’s Iatan 1 unit has a 705-megawatt capacity and Iatan 2 has a capacity of 850-MW, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.