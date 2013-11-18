FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Over 675,000 lack power in U.S. Midwest, Ontario after severe storms
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 18, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Over 675,000 lack power in U.S. Midwest, Ontario after severe storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tornado damage in Washington Illinois can be seen in this handout picture courtesy of Alexandra Sutter/WMBD.com taken November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexandra Sutter/WMBD.com/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Over 675,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada were still without power on Monday afternoon, down from almost 800,000 outages this morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power companies.

Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000 customers out.

DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects to need several days to restore service to all homes and businesses.

Other hard-hit states include Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri and New York.

There were also about 69,000 outages in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.