Over 675,000 lack power in U.S. Midwest, Ontario after severe storms

(Reuters) - Over 675,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada were still without power on Monday afternoon, down from almost 800,000 outages this morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power companies.

Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000 customers out.

DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects to need several days to restore service to all homes and businesses.

Other hard-hit states include Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri and New York.

There were also about 69,000 outages in the Canadian province of Ontario.