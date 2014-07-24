Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors

(Reuters) - Southern Co, a power company, said it hopes to announce plans to build more nuclear reactors by the end of the year, a spokesman said late Wednesday.

That makes Southern the first company to actually pursue new reactors since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans earlier this year to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Nuclear reactors produce almost no carbon emissions.

The following table lists the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s schedule for combined construction and operating license applications for new reactors and certification of new reactor designs.

The schedules for several new reactors and designs have been delayed, revised or suspended over the past several years.

Other than the four reactors under construction - two at Vogtle and two at Summer - no company has decided to move forward with construction of a new nuclear plant.

LICENSE

REACTOR(S) COMPANY DESIGN SIZE STATE DECISION

Vogtle (2) Southern AP1000 2,234 GA Approved 2012

Summer (2) Scana AP1000 2,234 SC Approved 2012

* Levy (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 FL 2015

Fermi (1) DTE ESBWR 1,600 MI 2015

* South Texas (2) STP STP ABWR 2,700 TX 2016

* Lee (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 SC 2016

* North Anna (1) Dominion ESBWR 1,600 VA 2016

Turkey Point (2) NextEra AP1000 2,234 FL Being Revised

* **Hope Creek PSEG NJ Not Scheduled

* Calvert (1) UniStar EPR 1,650 MD Not Scheduled

* Bell Bend (1) PPL EPR 1,650 PA Not Scheduled

**Blue Castle Blue Castle UT No Application

* Clinch River TVA mPower 180 TN TBD

* Callaway Ameren Westinghouse DC 225 MO TBD

Callaway (1) Ameren EPR MO Suspended 2009

Nine Mile Pt (1) UniStar EPR NY Suspended 2009

Grand Gulf (1) Entergy ESBWR MS Suspended 2009

River Bend (1) Entergy ESBWR LA Suspended 2009

Bellefonte (2) TVA AP1000 AL Suspended 2010

Harris (2) Duke AP1000 NC Suspended 2013

* Comanche Peak (2) Luminant USAPWR TX Suspended 2014

Total 20,775

CERTIFICATION

COMPANY DESIGN DECISION

Westinghouse AP1000 1,117 Approved 2011

Toshiba STP ABWR 1,350 Approved 2012

* GE-Hitachi ESBWR 1,600 2014

* Areva EPR 1,650 Not Scheduled

* Mitsubishi Heavy USAPWR 1,700 Not Scheduled

Toshiba ABWR - Renewal 1,380 Not Scheduled

GE-Hitachi ABWR - Renewal 1,500 Not Scheduled

* Korea Hydro & Nuclear APR-1400 1,400 No Application

* NuScale Power NuScale SMR 45 No Application

* B&W mPower SMR 180 TBD

* Westinghouse DC Westinghouse SMR 225 TBD

* Holtec DC Holtec SMR 160 TBD

* Change to list

** Companies (PSEG and Blue Castle) seeking Early Site Permits that have not announced reactor technology

Reactor Design Abbreviations:

ABWR - Advanced Boiling Water Reactor built by Toshiba Corp

AP1000 - Advanced Passive 1000 built by Westinghouse Electric, which is majority owned by Toshiba

EPR - Evolutionary Power Reactor built by Areva SA

ESBWR - Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor built by General Electric and Hitachi Ltd

USAPWR - U.S. Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

mPower - Babcock & Wilcox small modular reactor

APR-1400 - Advanced Power Reactor-1400 built by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) unit of Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)