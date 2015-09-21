NRC begins special inspection at Ameren's Callaway nuclear plant in Missouri

(Reuters) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Monday it has begun a special inspection at Ameren Corp’s 1,190 MW Callaway nuclear plant in Missouri to review the failure of control valves following a reactor shutdown on Aug. 11.

Three of four control valves that regulate water flow to steam generators in the reactor failed to work properly following the shutdown, the agency said.

NRC inspectors are expected to spend about a week on site investigating issues relating to testing, maintenance, design and corrective actions of the valves.

A report with the team’s findings will be released within 45 days of the end of the inspection.