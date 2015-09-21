FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NRC begins special inspection at Ameren's Callaway nuclear plant in Missouri
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 21, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

NRC begins special inspection at Ameren's Callaway nuclear plant in Missouri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Monday it has begun a special inspection at Ameren Corp’s 1,190 MW Callaway nuclear plant in Missouri to review the failure of control valves following a reactor shutdown on Aug. 11.

Three of four control valves that regulate water flow to steam generators in the reactor failed to work properly following the shutdown, the agency said.

NRC inspectors are expected to spend about a week on site investigating issues relating to testing, maintenance, design and corrective actions of the valves.

A report with the team’s findings will be released within 45 days of the end of the inspection.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.