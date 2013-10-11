Dominion's North Anna one nuclear reactor in Virginia shut Friday

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dominion’s North Anna 1 nuclear reactor in Virginia tripped on Friday, according to an official with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The unit experienced an “uncomplicated turbine trip,” the official said.

No other information on the unit’s status was available due to the government shutdown, which has reduced the NRC staff to those employees needed to address safety and security issues.

Dominion officials were not available to comment.

Unit 1 shut in early September for a planned refueling outage.

The unit was still reported shut on Wednesday, the last day the NRC posted the operating status of each U.S. nuclear reactor before the agency shut.