FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominion's North Anna one nuclear reactor in Virginia shut Friday
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 11, 2013 / 11:20 PM / 4 years ago

Dominion's North Anna one nuclear reactor in Virginia shut Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dominion’s North Anna 1 nuclear reactor in Virginia tripped on Friday, according to an official with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The unit experienced an “uncomplicated turbine trip,” the official said.

No other information on the unit’s status was available due to the government shutdown, which has reduced the NRC staff to those employees needed to address safety and security issues.

Dominion officials were not available to comment.

Unit 1 shut in early September for a planned refueling outage.

The unit was still reported shut on Wednesday, the last day the NRC posted the operating status of each U.S. nuclear reactor before the agency shut.

Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.