NRC to discuss oversight of California San Onofre nuclear units
#Environment
September 13, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

NRC to discuss oversight of California San Onofre nuclear units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it will hold a public meeting in October to discuss the status of its oversight of the two-unit San Onofre nuclear plant in California.

The nuclear regulator will hold the meeting on October 9 to respond to questions about tube degradation issues at the plant, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station operated by Edison’s Southern California Edison utility has been shut since January after the discovery of premature tube wear in the giant steam generators.

Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore

