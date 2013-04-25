FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Entergy says Arkansas Nuclear Unit 2 to restart in May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 25, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Entergy says Arkansas Nuclear Unit 2 to restart in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - One of two shut reactor units at Entergy Corp’s Arkansas nuclear plant will return to service in May, Entergy chairman Leo Denault told investors on Thursday.

Both reactors at the Arkansas Nuclear One station have been down since March 31, when an industrial accident related to a refueling shutdown at the 834-megawatt Unit 1 killed one worker and injured eight others.

Denault said Unit 2, rated at 989-MW, will restart in May.

He said it is too early to know when Unit 1 might be repaired and restarted.

On March 31, a 550-ton (498-metric tons) generator stator fell onto the floor of the turbine deck when a lifting rig collapsed, causing loss of offsite power to Unit 1 and an automatic shutdown of Unit 2.

The plant is located near Russellville, about 75 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.