Entergy says Arkansas Nuclear Unit 2 to restart in May

HOUSTON (Reuters) - One of two shut reactor units at Entergy Corp’s Arkansas nuclear plant will return to service in May, Entergy chairman Leo Denault told investors on Thursday.

Both reactors at the Arkansas Nuclear One station have been down since March 31, when an industrial accident related to a refueling shutdown at the 834-megawatt Unit 1 killed one worker and injured eight others.

Denault said Unit 2, rated at 989-MW, will restart in May.

He said it is too early to know when Unit 1 might be repaired and restarted.

On March 31, a 550-ton (498-metric tons) generator stator fell onto the floor of the turbine deck when a lifting rig collapsed, causing loss of offsite power to Unit 1 and an automatic shutdown of Unit 2.

The plant is located near Russellville, about 75 miles northwest of Little Rock.