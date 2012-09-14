Entergy AR Arkansas Nuclear 2 reactor shut

(Reuters) - Entergy Corp’s (ETR.N) 993-megawatt Unit 2 at the Arkansas nuclear power plant in Arkansas was shut by early Friday from 92 percent power early Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

The unit was scheduled to shut on Thursday for about a month for refueling, according to Reuters data. <NUKE/>

An Entergy spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The unit, which last shut from about February 22-March 28, 2011, is on an 18-month refueling cycle.

Meanwhile, the 842-MW Arkansas Nuclear 1 was operating at full power.