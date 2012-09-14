FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Entergy AR Arkansas Nuclear 2 reactor shut
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 5 years ago

Entergy AR Arkansas Nuclear 2 reactor shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Entergy Corp’s (ETR.N) 993-megawatt Unit 2 at the Arkansas nuclear power plant in Arkansas was shut by early Friday from 92 percent power early Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

The unit was scheduled to shut on Thursday for about a month for refueling, according to Reuters data. <NUKE/>

An Entergy spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The unit, which last shut from about February 22-March 28, 2011, is on an 18-month refueling cycle.

Meanwhile, the 842-MW Arkansas Nuclear 1 was operating at full power.

Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.