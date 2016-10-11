FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. regulator urged to bar FitzPatrick nuclear plant sale
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 11, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. regulator urged to bar FitzPatrick nuclear plant sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Consumer watchdog Public Citizen on Tuesday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reject the application for Entergy Corp to sell the FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in New York to Exelon Corp.

The group said the application does not include New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposed Zero Emission Credit (ZEC) subsidy, which would allocate about $8 billion over 12 years to three of the state's nuclear power facilities, it added.

"If the sale of FitzPatrick is approved, Exelon would gain control over all the ZEC-recipient facilities – and would get all $8 billion in subsidies."

After the companies account for the ZEC-payment, the acquisition of the nuclear plant will likely not be in the public interest, Public Citizen said.

On Aug. 19, Entergy Corp and Exelon filed an application with FERC for permission to sell the FitzPatrick nuclear power facility to Exelon, according to the statement.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.