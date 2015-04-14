FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacificorp to join Calif. ISO as participating transmission owner
April 14, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Pacificorp to join Calif. ISO as participating transmission owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) signed a memorandum of understanding with Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s PacifiCorp allowing the Portland-based company to be a participating transmission owner.

A decision to join the ISO by PacifiCorp would allow for full coordination of the two largest electrical transmission grids in the region, giving customers access to power at lower costs, the California ISO statement said on Tuesday.

ISO is an independent, non-profit organization that manages about 80 percent of the energy flow in California. PacifiCorp operates in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

If PacifiCorp transitions to full participation, it will be the ISO’s 17th transmission owning member.

Last year, the California ISO had launched a power market covering six western U.S. states with PacifiCorp.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay

