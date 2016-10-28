NRC to discuss potential PG&E violation at Diablo Canyon nuclear plant

(Reuters) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will discuss PG&E Corp's failure to adequately maintain the emergency core cooling system at the 2,240-megawatt Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California on Nov. 15.

During a scheduled test in May, workers discovered a maintenance problem had rendered one of the emergency core cooling systems inoperable for an extended period of time, beginning as early as Oct. 2014, the NRC said in a statement.

A second emergency core cooling system was available had it been needed, the regulator added.

PG&E Corp has corrected the condition and changes have been made to maintenance procedures to prevent recurrence, the NRC added.

The NRC has preliminarily determined that the inspection finding has low to moderate safety (white) significance.

"We conducted a thorough evaluation of this issue and, based on our in-depth analysis, we believe the NRC's finding should be no greater than a 'green' level, a finding of low safety significance," said Tom Cuddy, a spokesman for PG&E Corp.