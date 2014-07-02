Wolf Creek nuclear plant violation considered low safety risk: NRC

(Reuters) - A violation found during an inspection of an emergency preparedness exercise at the Wolf Creek Nuclear plant near Burlington, Kansas last year was of low to moderate safety significance, the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on Wednesday.

The NRC issued a “white” category at the plant for the violation, related to an error in software used to assess offsite radiation levels during an emergency.

“The NRC evaluates regulatory performance at commercial nuclear plants with a color-coded process that classifies inspection findings as green, white, yellow or red in order of increasing safety significance,” the agency said.

The regulatory body said it would determine the appropriate level of oversight required at the plant in light of the violation.

The 1,175-megawatt plant is operated by the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp.