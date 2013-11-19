FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 327,000 without power in Midwest, Canada after storms
November 19, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

About 327,000 without power in Midwest, Canada after storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - About 327,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada, remained without power on Tuesday morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power companies.

There had been over 800,000 outages on Monday morning.

Michigan was the hardest-hit state, with more than 260,000 customers still out.

DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the state, said it had about 150,000 customers out, down from over 300,000 at the peak.

DTE expected it would take several days to restore service to all homes and businesses.

Other hard-hit states include Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

About 18,000 customers were still out in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The following table lists other major outages:

Power Company State/Province Out Now

DTE MI 150,000

CMS MI 111,400 Hydro One ON 18,600

AEP MI 17,500 Ameren IL 9,000 Duke IN 8,200

AEP IN 7,700 NiSource IN 3,600 FirstEnergy OH 1,700

Total 327,700

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

