Over 225,000 without power in Texas after ice storms

(Reuters) - Over 225,000 homes and businesses in the Texas and other U.S. South Central states had no electricity Friday morning following severe ice storms starting Thursday night, according to local power companies.

Oncor, the biggest power distributor in Texas, was the hardest hit utility with almost 200,000 customers without power. Oncor is a unit of privately-held power holding company Energy Future Holdings.

Other hard hit states include Arkansas and Louisiana.

In addition, outages are increasing in the Midwest and Mid Atlantic states as the storm system moves from Texas toward New England.