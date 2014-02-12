FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ice storm cuts power to over 330,000 customers in U.S. Southeast
February 12, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Ice storm cuts power to over 330,000 customers in U.S. Southeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 330,000 homes and businesses were without power in the U.S. Southeast on Wednesday afternoon as a severe snow and ice storm battered the region, local power companies said.

The storm was expected to move into the Mid Atlantic and Northeast states later Wednesday and Thursday, dropping up to a foot of snow in some places, including Washington, Philadelphia and New York.

The hardest hit states so far are Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio

