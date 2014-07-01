Storm leaves 240,000 without power in U.S. Midwest

(Reuters) - More than 240,000 homes and businesses remained without power in the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight.

Commonwealth Edison, a unit of U.S. power company Exelon Corp, in northern Illinois said it had almost 200,000 customers still without power. The company said the storm affected about 380,000 customers.

The following lists outages by utility:

Power Company State Out Now

Exelon IL 197,100

Wisconsin Electric WI 28,300

Alliant IA 14,600

Ameren IL 2,800

Total 242,800