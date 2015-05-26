FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 100,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after storms
May 26, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Over 100,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Over 100,000 homes and businesses were still without power Tuesday afternoon after severe storms battered the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday and Tuesday, according to local utilities.

That is down from about 170,000 customers without service on Tuesday morning.

The storms moved from west to east, hitting Texas first before moving on to Louisiana and Mississippi.

Power companies in Texas have restored power to many affected customers, but said they would not be able to restore service in flooded areas until after assessing the damage once the water recedes.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

