Factbox: Midwest/Mid-Atlantic power outages
#U.S.
July 2, 2012 / 6:42 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Midwest/Mid-Atlantic power outages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than two million people from Illinois to Virginia were still without power Monday morning following violent storms over the weekend, and a heat wave continued over much of the region.

The storms left more than three million homes and businesses without the power needed to run air conditioners during the heat wave and claimed at least 15 lives, mostly due to falling trees and branches across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Units of the following power companies have customers without power:

Company State Current Outages

AEP VA, WV, TN 454,400

AEP OH, WV 418,800 FirstEnergy OH, WV, PA, MD, NJ 252,000 Dominion VA, NC 238,000 Pepco MD, DC 229,400 Exelon MD 222,500 Pepco NJ 101,100 Exelon IL 93,000

AEP IN 53,900

AEP KY 12,600

Total 2,075,700

Reporting By Scott DiSavino in New York and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
