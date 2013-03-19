FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 130,000 lack power in Southeast after storms
March 19, 2013

About 130,000 lack power in Southeast after storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - About 130,000 homes and businesses were still without power early Tuesday in Alabama and Georgia following severe thunderstorms on Monday.

Alabama Power, a unit of Southern Co, said on Tuesday that it had about 98,200 customers still without power, down from more than 222,000 overnight.

Most of the Alabama outages, about 50,000, are in the Birmingham area, Alabama Power said.

In Georgia, Southern’s Georgia Power said it still had less than 30,000 customers without power.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

