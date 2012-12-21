More than 320,000 without power in East after storms

Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

(Reuters) - More than 320,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Eastern half of the United States on Friday after a series of snow and rain storms over the past few days, power companies said.

The hardest hit states Friday morning were Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, but outages also remained in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa from storms on Thursday.

Storms knocked out power to more than 660,000 customers over the past couple of days.