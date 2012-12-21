FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 320,000 without power in East after storms
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 21, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

More than 320,000 without power in East after storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

(Reuters) - More than 320,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Eastern half of the United States on Friday after a series of snow and rain storms over the past few days, power companies said.

The hardest hit states Friday morning were Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, but outages also remained in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa from storms on Thursday.

Storms knocked out power to more than 660,000 customers over the past couple of days.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.