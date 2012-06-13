FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

About 88,000 without power in Houston area after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A severe rain storm left about 88,000 homes and businesses without power in the Houston area late on Tuesday, according to utility websites.

Houston-based CenterPoint Energy reported about 75,000 customers in the dark, mostly on the north side of the city, while Entergy Corp’s Texas utility reported more than 13,000 outages, north and east of Houston.

Earlier, the two companies had said nearly 170,000 homes and business were without power.

A CenterPoint spokeswoman said the outages were being caused by high wind knocking tree limbs into power lines.

No timetable for power restoration was available as the storm moved to the south.

Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston and Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ed Davies

