Suzlon approves cashless restructuring of some convertible bonds
May 4, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Suzlon approves cashless restructuring of some convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maintenance engineers work on top of a power generating wind turbine at Suzlon wind farm in Surajbari village, about 275 km (171 miles) west of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reuters) - Indian wind power company Suzlon Group said its board has approved a cashless restructuring of its foreign currency convertible bonds.

The size of the issue is about $485 million subject to necessary approvals, the company said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The group said the new bonds are due 5 years and 1 day from the date of issue, to mature in financial year 2019-20.

The package “is an optimal solution to our last remaining piece under the comprehensive liability management program,” Kirti Vagadia, Suzlon’s group head - corporate finance, said in a statement.

Suzlon Group comprises Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS) and its subsidiaries.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
