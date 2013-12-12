UTX forecasts muted 2014 on weak U.S. defense sales

Trade visitors look at Pratt & Whitney's F100-PW-229 engine at the biennial Asian Aerospace 2004 airshow in Singapore, February 25, 2004. REUTERS/David Loh

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), which makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, forecast 2014 results below analysts’ expectations, citing weakness in its U.S. defense business.

The diversified manufacturer projected a profit of $6.55-$6.85 per share on revenue of about $64 billion for 2014. (r.reuters.com/vyk45v)

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $6.84 per share on revenue of $66.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were marginally down at $107 in extended trading. The stock closed at $108.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.