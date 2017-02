TASHKENT An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the city of Ferghana in Uzbekistan, killing an undisclosed number of people, the Central Asian country's emergency ministry said on Thursday.

The blast happened at the ammonia production facility of the Farg'onaazot company which produces fertilisers and other chemicals, the ministry said in a statement. It provided no other details.

