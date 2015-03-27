(Reuters) - Following are the main facts about Uzbekistan, which holds a presidential election on Sunday.

* Landlocked Uzbekistan, borders Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

* It is the most populous of the five former Soviet republics in Central Asia, with an estimated 30 million people.

* Ethnic Uzbeks make up more than 80 percent, while other groups including Russians, Tajiks and Kazakhs account for the rest.

* Since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Uzbekistan has been ruled by President Islam Karimov, who is now 77. He had effectively headed the cotton-growing and gold-producing country in 1989 when he became the head of the local Communist Party.

* Uzbekistan’s constitution restricts the presidency to two consecutive terms in office. If Karimov is re-elected, this will actually be his fourth term.

* Human rights bodies say there are between 10,000 and 12,000 religious and political prisoners in Uzbekistan, where only state-sponsored Islam is allowed.

* Uzbekistan drew international condemnation in 2005 when government troops opened fire on protesters in the eastern town of Andizhan. Witnesses said hundreds of people were killed. The government has put the death toll at 187, saying most of the victims were terrorists or security forces.

* Uzbekistan expelled U.S. troops from an airbase after Washington criticized the Andizhan bloodshed. But Karimov’s ties with the West warmed later as his country became a supply route for NATO-led forces fighting in Afghanistan. NATO opened its Central Asia office in Uzbekistan last year.

* With large gas and oil reserves, Uzbekistan is self-sufficient in energy. It is also among the world’s top 10 gold producers and the fifth largest cotton exporter.